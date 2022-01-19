Wednesday, January 19, 2022

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-The US Secretary of State expressed Washington’s support for Argentina's negotiations with the IMF

-The World Health Organization confirms it has almost all documents requiered to approve Russian vaccine Sputnik V

-Former FARC hostage Ingrid Betancourt launches her bid for Colombia's presidency

-Proposed plebiscites to revoke the mandates of the presidents of Mexico and Venezuela move forward

-After a week of record heat in Argentina, snowfall was recorded in the Andean zone

-Lionel Messi returned to training with PSG after recovering from Covid-19, but will not play with the National Team in the qualifiers