1-0 ANTE GODOY CRUZ LIGA PROFESIONAL

Volvió al Triunfo San Lorenzo

Escuchá el Gol de la Victoria del Ciclón en el Relato de Eladio Arregui por Radio Nacional:

 

 

Noticias relacionadas

FÚTBOL INTERNACIONAL

SALIÓ REEMPLAZADO CON TAQUICARDIA
Preocupación por el Kun Aguero

INDEPENDIENTE

ENFRENTA A NEWELL'S
En Rosario, con Falcioni y la vuelta de Velasco