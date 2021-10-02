VELEZ 3 - INDEPENDIENTE 3 LIGA PROFESIONAL Velez lo igualó en el último instante en un partidazo 02/10/2021 emailFacebookTwitter Escuchá el Relato de Jose Gabriel Carabajal para Radio Nacional: https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-10-02-at-22.04.09.mp3DESCARGAR https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-10-02-at-22.04.10.mp3DESCARGAR https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-10-02-at-22.04.11-1.mp3DESCARGAR https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-10-02-at-22.04.11.mp3DESCARGAR https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021-10-02-VELEZ-2-INDEPENDIENTE-3.mp3DESCARGAR https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021-10-02-VELEZ-3-INDEPENDIENTE-3.mp3DESCARGAR Noticias relacionadas boca juniors Será el quinto clásico del año Battaglia no confirmó el equipo https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-10-02-at-13.16.50-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR liga profesional de fútbol Desde las 20 hs por Radio Nacional Con el regreso del público, Vélez recibe a Independiente https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/VELEZ-CAI.mp3DESCARGAR