Ushuaia prepares to celebrate the "Fiesta de la Noche Más Larga" (Longest Night Festival)

The city of Ushuaia, in the province of Tierra del Fuego, will welcome winter with the traditional "Fiesta de la Noche Más Larga" (Longest Night Festival), which will last eleven days, between 11 and 21 June. The festival will feature more than a thousand local and national artists.

June 21st, the shortest day of the year, and therefore the "longest night", marks the arrival of the winter season and also the lengthening of the hours of sunlight thereafter.

The local government announced on Monday the official schedule of activities for the festival, which will include "ten musical genres and eighty hours of shows", according to official sources.