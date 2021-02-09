RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

UBA team creates a COVID vaccines online dictionary

A team of biologists from the School of Exact Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires put on the internet a series of articles to explain how vaccines are made and what are their effects, with the aim of counteracting fake news.

Biologist Horacio Martín Pallarés, a CONICET doctoral fellow at the Molecular Virology Laboratory of the Leloir Institute Foundation said about the initiative:”the important thing is that people look for science-based information on vaccines and do not rely on malicious opinions”.

Through images and text, the platform explains in a simple way how the different vaccines work and how they generate an immune response against COVID-19.

The project team is integrated by Horacio Martín Pallarés, Santiago Sosa, Julia Ratowiecki and Florencia Moses. The dictionary can be accessed at www.leloir.org.ar.

 

 

 

