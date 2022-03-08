Tuesday, March 8, 2022
-Argentine women commemorate a new International Women's Day with a strike, rallies and claims against gender violence
-The Minister of Economy defended IMF deal in Congress and warned that not approving it "will generate destabilization".
-Argentina grants humanitarian visas to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion
-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro confirms oil dialogue with the U.S.
-Guatemala: areas evacuated due to volcano eruption
-Football: list of players called up for the last qualifying matches announced, including Lionel Messi and several youth players making their debuts