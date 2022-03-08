RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

-Argentine women commemorate a new International Women's Day with a strike, rallies and claims against gender violence

-The Minister of Economy defended IMF deal in Congress and warned that not approving it "will generate destabilization".

-Argentina grants humanitarian visas to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion

-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro confirms oil dialogue with the U.S.

-Guatemala: areas evacuated due to volcano eruption

-Football: list of players called up for the last qualifying matches announced, including Lionel Messi and several youth players making their debuts