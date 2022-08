Music expert Hernán Espejo brings us this week new material by Tremor, one of the iconic projects of the electro-folk sound that was born in the now legendary Zizek parties of the early 2000s, at the Niceto Club of Buenos Aires City. With a 20-year career behind them, they are releasing a new EP featuring singer and musician Micaela Chauque: "Heart of Water".

