"Ties to Argentina are essential" - Brazil's FM

Brazil's foreign minister Mauro Vieira asserted that the relationship with Argentina is essential, and "goes beyond any ideological position".

He stated this in capital Brasilia when he announced an annual balance report on Brazilian diplomacy.

The official headed his country's delegation to the inauguration of Javier Milei as president of Argentina last Sunday.

Vieira revealed that the new president told him in Buenos Aires about "the importance at all levels of bilateral relations and trade relations".

According to the Brazilian minister: "I am sure that on both sides there is an awareness that the relationship is essential and cannot be put aside".

This is an attempt to put behind the controversy generated during the campaign by Milei's remarks about Brazil’s President Lula da Silva.

The libertarian had described him as "communist and corrupt" and for this reason, the Brazilian refused to travel to Argentina for the inauguration, sending Vieira in his place.