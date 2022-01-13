Thursday, January 13, 2022

-The Argentine government seeks to speed up the COVID vaccination of children before the start of school
-The outgoing Chilean government granted a concession to exploit lithium, which the next authorities question
-In Bolivia, trial of former de facto president Jeanine Añez begins for 2019 coup d'état
-Spanish PM met with Colombian presidential candidate and generated criticism from Bogota
-Brazil's president said the Omicron strain "is welcome"
-Argentina's national team, already qualified for Qatar 2022, prepares for upcoming qualifiers against Chile and Colombia