The British variant of coronavirus arrived in Argentina

T he Science Minister, Roberto Salvarezza, informed a traveler coming from Frankfurt (Germany) was the first confirmed case in the country. The traveller entered Argentina at the end of December and souces said that he came for working reasons.

The official recalled that the British variant of the virus is up to 70% more contagious but it does not make people sicker than the already known strain of SARS- CoV2.

A team of scientists from BA-based Instituto Malbrán is working with the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York to research the body’s immune response to this variant of the virus.