Tax chapter removed from reforms bill

"No plan B" - Milei

The government of president Javier Milei removed the fiscal part of its mega reform bill known as "Omnibus Law".

In this way, the Casa Rosada seeks to achieve greater support for the initiative, which will be debated tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Lower House.

The changes follow claims of several governors against increases in export duties for products from their provinces.

Articles on pensions, capital repatriation tax amnesty, and income tax were also cut from the original draft.

For the government, the rest of the Omnibus Law is more urgent than the tax part.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mr Milei defended his program of structural reforms and drastic cuts in public spending.

"There is no plan B to get things right," he said.