Supreme Court upholds Milei's decree

The Supreme Court dismissed challenges to the mega reform decree that President Milei signed a few days after taking office.

Justices rejected two appeals filed by the government of the province of La Rioja, on the one hand, and a group of lawyers, on the other.

It is worth mentioning that the Court did not rule on the merits of the case, i.e. whether the decree is constitutional or not.

It only dismissed the claims because those who filed them did not have the power to do so.

Milei's DNU repeals dozens of laws that - according to the government - it needs to eliminate in order to open up the economy and encourage investment and job creation.