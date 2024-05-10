Second general strike against Milei administration

Argentina had an atypical Thursday yesterday due to a general strike that paralyzed public transportation, banks, many schools and several State agencies.

Despite the fact that many stores were open, the countries’ main cities looked like they do on a Sunday.

In capital Buenos Aires, for example, railway terminals remained deserted and the subway did not operate.

At the airports only a few flights operated and a minimum fraction of the buses ran.

Situation was similar in other cities like Córdoba, Rosario, Mar del Plata and Mendoza.

The strike was called by the main labor unions: the General Confederation of Labor -CGT- and the Central of Argentine Workers, CTA.

The measure was against the policies of president Milei’s administration, and in particular against his reform bill, the so-called "Ley Bases", being discussed in Congress.

From the CGT, they considered that the strike was "massive" and one of its leaders, Héctor Daer, urged the Casa Rosada to "take note".

"We went on strike because cuts and downsizing are falling on pensioners and on the most vulnerable sectors", explained the unionist.

Meanwhile, Andres Rodriguez, head of the National State Workers Union, warned: "if there are no changes, we will continue with the measures of force".

On the other hand, the government played down the impact of the protest.

Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni expressed that most Argentines are against the unionists and this type of actions.

"There is a change of era" and "a widespread rejection for these characters, of almost 80% of the public" asserted Adorni.

The official also ratified that the Government will dock the day from the wages of state employees participating in the strike.

Meanwhile, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich accused strike organizers of pressuring and intimidating those who did not want to take part in the walkout.

According to her, the ministry received more than 3,000 telephone complaints of threats to those working.

Some local media reported on buses that did operate amid the strike that were attacked with stones.

Bullrich also warned the CGT that the government will not negotiate with them.

Unions had already organized a first strike against the Milei government in January.

They denounce a constant drop in purchasing power, in addition to layoffs in the public sector.

They also oppose the deregulation of the labor market contained in the Ley Bases currently in the Senate after Lower House approval.

And they reject the opening of imports which, according to them, will have an impact on jobs in the national industry.

For the ruling party, the CGT and the CTA are not representative of the workers, but are what Mr Milei calls a "caste" and that they are only "defending their privileges".

