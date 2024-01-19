Seach for lost men continues at sea

The search continues for two men who have been missing since Sunday, after going into the sea on a kayak in Valeria del Mar, province of Buenos Aires.

They are 56-year Ramón Román and 38-year Gabriel Rayman who had embarked to fish.

Since then, Coast Guards, the Police and the Navy have been trying to find them with airplanes and boats, without any result.

Yesterday, aerial images of a kayak allegedly adrift floating in the area were released, but it was later ruled out that it belonged to the friends.

"We still have hope, but time is passing and we see that we are back in square one, same as the first day they disappeared," said Gregorio Román, Ramón's brother, to news agency Télam.

The search area was extended to Samborombón Bay, a marshy area where boats usually run aground.