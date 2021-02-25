Russia guarantees the supply of Sputnik V to Argentina

This mo rning, at a press conference, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Argentina, Dmitry Feoktistov, ratified the agreements signed between both countries on the supply of Sptunik V vaccines. He also voiced his opinion that the so-called “VIP vaccination” apart from being an internal issue of Argentina, “unfortunately” happens in other parts of the world. The diplomat stressed the case will not affect the arrival of more vaccine shipments, since the objective of his country is “to save lives”.

DESCARGAR