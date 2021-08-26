RIVER 2 - ALDOSIVI 0 LIGA PROFESIONAL River volvió al triunfo 26/08/2021 emailFacebookTwitter Escuchá los goles del partido en el Relato de Jose Gabriel Carbajal en Radio Nacional: https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021-08-26-RIVER-1-ALDOSIVI-0.mp3DESCARGAR https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021-08-26-RIVER-2-ALDOSIVI-0.mp3DESCARGAR Noticias relacionadas LIGA PROFESIONAL ESTUDIANTES SE SUBE A LA PUNTA DEL TORNEO Cuarta derrota de San Lorenzo https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/WhatsApp-Ptt-2021-08-26-at-21.06.26-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR BOCA JUNIORS Ganó dos partidos seguidos Ya piensa en Racing https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-08-26-at-17.33.01-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR