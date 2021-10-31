ESTUDIANTES 1 - RIVER 1 LIGA PROFESIONAL River empató en La Plata 31/10/2021 emailFacebookTwitter Escuchá los goles del partido en el Relato de Victor Hugo por Radio Nacional: https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-10-31-at-22.20.01-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-10-31-at-22.20.02-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR Noticias relacionadas LIGA PROFESIONAL NEWELL'S 1 - INDEPENDIENTE 0 El Rojo cayó en Rosario https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-10-31-at-20.47.34-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR LIGA PROFESIONAL 1-0 ANTE GODOY CRUZ Volvió al Triunfo San Lorenzo https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-10-31-at-18.57.20-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR