Rally to demand Supreme Court is impeached

Hundreds of people marched to the Courthouse, in the city of Buenos Aires demanding that the four judges of Argentina's highest court are removed.

Demonstrators voiced support for an impeachment process ongoing at the Lower House.

Social, political and human rights organizations called for this Wednesday's rally under the slogan: "for the democratization of the Judiciary".

For the organizers of the march, part of the country's courts are under control of "the powerful of this country".

For them, several judges rule according to political interests and not according to the law, with the purpose of favoring the opposition and harming the government.