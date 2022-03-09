RAE News - March 9, 2022

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Women, lesbians and trans women marched all over Argentina for 8M

-Governors expressed their support for the agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

-Peru: the opposition presented in Congress a new impeachment request against president Pedro Castillo

-The government foresees more measures to contain domestic wheat prices, amid a global hike due to the conflict in Ukraine.

-After the rapprochement between Caracas and Washington, the Venezuelan government frees two US citizens

-Sports: PSG, with Messi and Mbappé, visits Real Madrid for a place in the Champions League quarterfinals.