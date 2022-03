RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-The Minister of Economy showcases agreement with the IMF in Congress

-80 Argentines were evacuated from Ukraine

-Peru: opposition files new motion to impeach President Pedro Castillo

-Chile widens border ditch with Bolivia to contain migration

-In Colombia, guerrillas announce ceasefire for elections

-Davis Cup: Argentina crushed the Czech Republic at home