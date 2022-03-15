RAE News - March 15, 2022

-Argentine government rules out hiking tariffs on grain exports
-Chile: new president Gabriel Boric announced that his first official trip will be to Argentina
-Colombia: conservative candidate drops out of campaign to support alliance against the Left
-Peru: Congress will debate again the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo on March 28th
-MERCOSUR bloc seeks to prevent sanctions against Russia from affecting fertilizer imports
-Tennis: Diego Schwartzman, Argentina's top-ranked player, advanced to the third round at Indian Wells