RAE News - March 15, 2022

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Argentine government rules out hiking tariffs on grain exports

-Chile: new president Gabriel Boric announced that his first official trip will be to Argentina

-Colombia: conservative candidate drops out of campaign to support alliance against the Left

-Peru: Congress will debate again the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo on March 28th

-MERCOSUR bloc seeks to prevent sanctions against Russia from affecting fertilizer imports

-Tennis: Diego Schwartzman, Argentina's top-ranked player, advanced to the third round at Indian Wells