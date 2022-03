RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Deputies approved the bill for the agreement with the International Monetary Fund

-Chile: leftist Gabriel Boric takes office, youngest president in the world

-Argentina granted the first humanitarian visa to a Ukrainian citizen

-U.S. President Joe Biden received his Colombian counterpart Iván Duque

-Nicaragua withdraws ambassador in Madrid due to "interference" by the Spanish government

-Tennis: one win and one loss in Argentina's debut at Indian Wells