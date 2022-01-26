RAE News - January 26, 2022

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Argentines fully vaccinated against Covid will no longer be required to test negative to enter the country

-Chile: Inter-American Commission on Human Rights confirmed police abuses during 2019 protests

-OECD to analyze Argentina's application for membership

-Ecuador's Parliament postpones discussion on legalization of abortion in cases of rape

-Argentine journalism pays homage to José Luis Cabezas 25 years after he was murdered for taking the picture of a powerful businessman

-Football: Boca defeated San Lorenzo and won the first championship of 2021