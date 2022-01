RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-COVID in Argentina: fully-vaccinated, symptom-less close contacts are exempted from isolation

-Argentina condemned the presence of an Iranian official wanted in the AMIA case at the presidential inauguration in Nicaragua

-Chile's president-elect asks Congress to pardon those imprisoned for the 2019 riots

-New food price agreement went into effect

-Ecuador enables abortion for rape victims

-Argentine Navy sends icebreaker to supply Antarctic bases