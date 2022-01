RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Government may lift isolation requirement for fully-vaccinated, symptom-less close contacts of COVID patients

-In Nicaragua, president Daniel Ortega was sworn in for his fourth consecutive term in office.

-Argentina is going through an extreme heat wave

-Chile starts the application of the fourth dose against COVID

-Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz considered Argentina's economic recovery “surprising”

-In Colombia, a law comes into force for employers to respect their workers' rest hours