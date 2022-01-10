RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE News - January, 10 - 2022

-COVID: Positive test results are over 60% in Argentina

-Argentine Foreign Minister to meet with his U.S. counterpart in Washington to discuss IMF agreement

-In Nicaragua, President Daniel Ortega assumes his fourth consecutive term in office

-In Venezuela, the opposition won the elections in Hugo Chávez's home state

-Government and food companies launch new price agreement to contain inflation

-Due to coronavirus infections, the Argentine Football Association postpones the start of the tournament