RAE News - January, 10 - 2022
-COVID: Positive test results are over 60% in Argentina
-Argentine Foreign Minister to meet with his U.S. counterpart in Washington to discuss IMF agreement
-In Nicaragua, President Daniel Ortega assumes his fourth consecutive term in office
-In Venezuela, the opposition won the elections in Hugo Chávez's home state
-Government and food companies launch new price agreement to contain inflation
-Due to coronavirus infections, the Argentine Football Association postpones the start of the tournament