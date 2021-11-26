RAE in English - November 26, 2021

-COVID in Argentina: officials warn of a fresh outbreak during the summer
-Peru: opposition presents impeachment motion against President Pedro Castillo, who took office in July
-Women and transgender people from all over the continent marched for the Day against Gender Violence
-Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro condemned the meeting between France’s Emmanuel Macron and Lula da Silva
-To contain the outflow of dollars, the Argentine government suspends the installments-sale of airline tickets abroad
-River defeated Racing 4-0 and won the Argentine soccer championship