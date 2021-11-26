RAE in English - November 26, 2021

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-COVID in Argentina: officials warn of a fresh outbreak during the summer

-Peru: opposition presents impeachment motion against President Pedro Castillo, who took office in July

-Women and transgender people from all over the continent marched for the Day against Gender Violence

-Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro condemned the meeting between France’s Emmanuel Macron and Lula da Silva

-To contain the outflow of dollars, the Argentine government suspends the installments-sale of airline tickets abroad

-River defeated Racing 4-0 and won the Argentine soccer championship