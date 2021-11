RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

A new edition of RAE to the World in English.

-Slight increase in coronavirus infections in Argentina

-Chile: the ruling party announces its support to the far-right candidate for the December 19 run-off

-The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights visits Ecuador due to prison conditions

-Argentine government deems a 2020 rent law a failure

-Thousands march in Buenos Aires to demand marijuana legalization

-The world pays tribute to Diego Armando Maradona one year after his death