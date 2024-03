RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

WITH FERNANDO FARIAS RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

News: Senate analyzes president Milei's reform decree, Francis Papacy marks 13 years and Argentina universities are paralyzed because of a strike.

Sports: River beat Estudiantes and won the Argentine Super Cup

Music by Chango Spasiuk and Leopoldo Federico

And "New Argentine Sounds", with Hernán Espejo.