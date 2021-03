W e bring you the main news from the last week in Argentina and the region, including the unrest in the province of Formosa over COVID restrictions, the annullment of all corruption sentences against former Brasilian president Lula, the commemoration of Women’s Day in Argentina, and more.

We also share a feature on the 100th anniversary of Tango genius Astor Piazzolla’s birth, which is marked this week all over the world.

Host: Fernando Farías.