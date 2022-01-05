RAE in English - January 5, 2022

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-For the first time, Argentina surpassed 80 thousand daily coronavirus infections

-The Argentine government demands explanations from the UK for considering the use of nuclear weapons during the Malvinas war

-Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged after two days in hospital due to intestinal blockage

-Forest fires devastate a large area near the Peninsula Valdes wildlife reserve in Patagonia

-In 2021, almost five million Argentines took advantage of a plan to promote tourism that reimburses 50% of the expenses

-After being isolated in Rosario for COVID, Lionel Messi tested negative and returned to France