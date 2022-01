RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-The Argentine government ratified its Malvinas sovereignty claim, 189 years after the British usurpation of the Islands

-Brazil confirms the first cases in the Americas of "flurona", the combination of COVID and influenza

-A clash between rival guerrillas left 23 dead in the Colombian jungle

-Venezuela announces that it is once again producing one million barrels of oil per day

-The work of the Constituent Convention in Chile is progressing

-Argentina to take over chair of CELAC bloc