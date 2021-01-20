RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE in English – January 20, 2021

Host Fernando Farías brings you the news of this week.

-Argentina begins applying second dose of Sputnik V vaccine and first case of the British variant of coronavirus is confirmed

-A 6.4º earthquake shook the west of Argentina leaving no casualties

-Brazil launches vaccination campaign while Manaus hospitals are overwhelmed

-Mexico’s president asks Washington for immigration reform after a new northbound caravan is blocked by police in Guatemala

-Argentina enacts legalization of abortion and the issue enters the Chilean electoral campaign

-After being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, Boca won the tournament honoring Diego Maradona

And on this week’s DX Supplement: analog blackout coming up in Bolivia, new SW transmissions in Hungary and Biden administration to reverse last-minute changes to Voice of America implemented by Trump-appointed officials.