RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE in English - Monday, February 6, 2023

News: The President says it's stupid to deny inflation in Argentina, China admits ownership of balloon flying over Latin America and Chile's fires leave 24 dead so far.

Sports: Argentina eliminated from the Davis Cup by Finland.

And a feature on the "New Argentine Songbook" movement in Argentine Folk Music.