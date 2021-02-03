RAE in English – February 3, 2021

The news of the week in Argentina and Latin America:

-More than 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, just endorsed by The Lancet, have arrived in the country



-The Peruvian capital Lima was placed in mandatory lockdown, while the black market for oxygen tubes grows in Mexico

-Argentina introduces a tax on large fortunes to raise funds to fight the pandemic

-Argentina expressed concern about the situation in Myanmar after the coup d’état

-The Patagonian area of El Bolsón suffered the “worst forest fire in its history”, according to local authorities

-Palmeiras won the Brazilian final of the Libertadores Cup and defeated Santos 1-0 to become champions of the continent for the second time in their history

Plus, a new chapter of the DX supplement, with interesting information about radio as an education tool for communities with no access to the internet in Perú and Bolivia.