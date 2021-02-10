RAE in English – February 10, 2021

On the week of RAE’s 63th anniversary (the station started broadcasts on February 12, 1958), we bring you our weekly show with the following news stories:

– The Amazonian variant of coronavirus was detected in Argentina.

-The candidate supported by former president Rafael Correa won the elections in Ecuador, but there will be a runoff election on April 11.

-Unrest continues in Chile after the murder of a street artist by the police.

-The forest fires in northern Patagonia have been burning for two weeks and still could not be put out.

-The Catholic Church considered invalid the wedding of a man and a trans woman in a chapel in Ushuaia.

-Lionel Messi was elected best football player of the decade.

In addition, a feature on the song “The Hand of God”. Of the many tunes written in homage of the legendary footballer who died last November, this was his favourite.

Host: Fernando Farías.