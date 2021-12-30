RAE in English - December 30, 2021

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Argentina registered 42 thousand COVID infections on Wednesday, the highest number since the pandemic began

-The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights accepted a complaint about what some call a “Parliamentary coup” in Paraguay in 2012

-One year has passed since the legalization of abortion in Argentina

-The Brazilian government rejected Argentine aid for the floods in Bahia, which have already left 24 dead

-Mexico authorized one of the Cuban vaccines against coronavirus

-Sports: Argentina's top-ranked tennis player will not play the Australian Open due to "physical problems"