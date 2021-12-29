RAE in English - December 29, 2021

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Argentina reached 33 thousand COVID cases per day, but the government rules out restrictions for now

-A prosecutor charged the former Minister of Labor who called for a "Gestapo" against trade unions

-An investigation is underway into the death of a Chilean teenager shot by Police in Los Angeles

-Brazil suspends permits to search for gold in the Amazon

-Argentina and Finland to jointly build an Antarctic vessel

-Government announces deal with tourism businessmen to keep prices fixed during the summer