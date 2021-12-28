RAE in English - December 28, 2021

-Argentina reached 20,000 COVID infections per day and the government updates the definition of positive case
-Footage shows a minister calling for "a Gestapo" to put an end to unions, during the Macri administration
-Chile: President-elect Gabriel Boric declined an invitation from outgoing incumbent Sebastián Piñera to join an official trip
-Firefighters continue to fight forest fires in Patagonia
-Two French mountaineers were rescued after getting lost for two days in the province of Catamarca
-Hugo Maradona, brother of the late world football idol, has died