RAE in English - December 28, 2021

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Argentina reached 20,000 COVID infections per day and the government updates the definition of positive case

-Footage shows a minister calling for "a Gestapo" to put an end to unions, during the Macri administration

-Chile: President-elect Gabriel Boric declined an invitation from outgoing incumbent Sebastián Piñera to join an official trip

-Firefighters continue to fight forest fires in Patagonia

-Two French mountaineers were rescued after getting lost for two days in the province of Catamarca

-Hugo Maradona, brother of the late world football idol, has died