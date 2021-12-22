RAE in English - December 22, 2021

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-The Minister of Health called for calm amid a surge in COVID infections, which yesterday reached almost 10 thousand

-The president-elect of Chile visited the convention that is working on a new Constitution

-The Peruvian Congress removed the Minister of Education

-Spain demands almost 140 million euros from the Venezuelan government for works in the Caracas subway

-The government of Guatemala declared a state of siege in a region, due to the killing of 13 indigenous people

-Sports: Barracas club returns to the first division of Argentinean soccer after 87 years