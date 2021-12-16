RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE in English - December 16, 2021

-Omicron in Argentina: an infection was confirmed in Santa Fe and there are two suspected cases in Buenos Aires

 

-Argentine Congress debates the 2022 Budget and the agreement with the IMF is the central issue

 

-United Nations warns Colombian government for repression of 2021 street protests

 

-The Patagonian province of Chubut approved a mining law resisted by environmentalists

 

-For the first time, an Argentine woman won a Michelin star

 

-Sports: Argentina and Italy, champions of South America and Europe, will play a friendly in London in June

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

