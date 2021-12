RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-COVID in Argentina: more than 4500 infections and a possible Omicron outbreak in Córdoba

-Inflation in Argentina dropped in November - official figures

-Chile: former president and UN HHRR boss Michelle Bachelet endorsed leftist candidate for next Sunday's run-off

-A tanker truck exploded in Haiti - 50 dead

-The number of Brazilians living outside their country doubled in a decade

-Argentine Sergio "El Kun" Agüero announced in ears his early retirement from football due to heart problems