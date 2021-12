RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Cases of COVID rise in Argentina while Brazil begins to require full vaccination to enter the country

-Three people were killed by bombs in a Colombian airport

-Argentina renewed its proposal to the UK for Malvinas Xmas season flights

-In Chile, presidential candidates debated for the last time before Sunday's ballotage

-Mexico: new migrant caravan clashed with police in the capital

-Sports: Barcelona and Boca Juniors play in Saudi Arabia a match in tribute to Diego Maradona