RAE in English - December 13, 2021

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-COVID: Argentina’s government launches health pass as of January 1

-IMF discusses its surcharge policy, a demand from Argentina to close an agreement

-Thousands of people marched in El Salvador against the government of President Nayin Bukele

-According to The New York Times, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was assassinated before revealing names of narco leaders to the U.S.

-Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva visited Argentina and thanked for support while he was in prison

-Sports: With River as champion, the Professional Soccer League ended