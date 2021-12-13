RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE in English - December 13, 2021

 

-COVID: Argentina’s government launches health pass as of January 1

 

-IMF discusses its surcharge policy, a demand from Argentina to close an agreement

 

-Thousands of people marched in El Salvador against the government of President Nayin Bukele

 

-According to The New York Times, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was assassinated before revealing names of narco leaders to the U.S.

 

-Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva visited Argentina and thanked for support while he was in prison

 

-Sports: With River as champion, the Professional Soccer League ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noticias relacionadas

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD


RAE in English - December 9, 2021

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD


RAE in English - December 7, 2021