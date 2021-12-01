RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE in English - December 1, 2021

 

-Brazil confirms first two cases of Omicron in Latin America

 

-Honduras: opposition recognizes Xiomara Castro's win in presidential election

 

-Chilean Congress rejects bill on abortion and postponed the debate on gay marriage

 

-An Argentine woman was murdered in Miami in an alleged femicide

 

-The Ministry of Environment will sue those responsible for the slaughter of almost 300 penguins in Patagonia

 

-José Pekerman, former coach of Argentina and Colombia, will be the new manager of the Venezuelan National Team

 

 

 

 

Noticias relacionadas

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD


RAE in English - November 30, 2021

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD


RAE in English - November 29, 2021