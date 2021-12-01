RAE in English - December 1, 2021

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

-Brazil confirms first two cases of Omicron in Latin America

-Honduras: opposition recognizes Xiomara Castro's win in presidential election

-Chilean Congress rejects bill on abortion and postponed the debate on gay marriage

-An Argentine woman was murdered in Miami in an alleged femicide

-The Ministry of Environment will sue those responsible for the slaughter of almost 300 penguins in Patagonia

-José Pekerman, former coach of Argentina and Colombia, will be the new manager of the Venezuelan National Team