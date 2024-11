News: Inflation drops to its lowest level in three years according to official figures, Casa Rosada reports president Milei talked to Donald Trump on the phone, Russia's Emergencies Minister visits disaster-hit Cuba

Sports: United's Lisandro Martínez out of Argentina's national team for this week's WC Qualifiers due to an injury

Music: Jaime Roos, Domingo Cura, Horacio Salgán and Edmundo Rivero.

A feature on the African roots of Tango and another on Mate tea.