News: New Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein is sworn in, Bolivian military clear pro-Evo Morales roadblock, Mothers of Plaza de Mayo founder dies at 99

Sports: Argentina's Colapinto won Formula 1 poll on the best overtaking maneuver of the month

Music by Leonardo Favio on the occasion of his death's 12th anniversary.

Plus: a feature on Tango lyricist Homero Expósito and another one on Mate tea.