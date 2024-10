News: President Milei removes FM Mondino over Cuba UN vote, turmoil and blockades continue in Bolivia over President Arce and Evo Morales rift, Congress to debate a bill that curbs presidential decrees.

Sports: Lanús lost to Brazil's Cruzeiro and missed the chance to reach the Copa Sudamericana's final

Music: Joaquín Sabina

A feature on Tango dancing and another one on Argentine reggae songs.