RAE in English

News: Argentine government says it has IDed a suspect for the 1990s terrorist attacks in Buenos Aires, leftist wins election in Uruguay but will go to a runoff on November 24, blackouts to continue in Ecuador

Sports: Franco Colapinto ends 12th at the Mexico Grand Prix

And speaking on Formula 1 we share a documentary on Juan Manuel Fangio, the legendary Argentine racer who was five times world champion. The reason is that today is the 73rd anniversary of him winning his first world title in Spain, back in 1951.