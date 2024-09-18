RAE in English

President Milei will travel to New York on Saturday to address the United Nations Assembly for the first time.

Reportedly, he will be accompanied by Minister of Economy Luis Caputo; Foreign Minister Diana Mondino and Chief-of-Staff Karina Milei.

Sources say it is not expected he will travel to Washington DC, nor that there will be any formal contacts with the White House or the IMF.

According to reports, Mr Milei will bring to the UN “a message critical of the role of international organizations”, and will particularly target initiatives such as Agenda 2030, which he has repeatedly said he's against.

The President “does not believe in this program's goals, which include the promotion of gender equality and the fight against climate change”, officials pointed out.

CTERA, the main teachers' union in the country, expressed its “concern and alert” because “the draft budget 2025 presented by president Milei means a 50% cut in the funding for educational programs vis-a-vis 2023”.

“The degradation of the Ministry of Education to a Secretariat carried out by the current government, was reflected from the first moment in a brutal downsizing and defunding of public education”, the entity assured in a statement.

The bill establishes that the State would no longer have to guarantee an investment of 6% of the GDP in education, nor to progressively increase the financing of the Science, Technology and Innovation System.

Argentine prosecutors Carlos Stornelli and José Agüero Iturbe requested on Tuesday that local courts request the investigation and arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his closest aide, the Minister of Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello.

The request was based on the principle of “universal jurisdiction”.

The presentation also includes Venezuelan military and intelligence agents accused of torture, kidnappings and executions, within the framework of an alleged “systematic plan”.

The case was initiated as a result of a complaint filed by six Venezuelan citizens who are currently living as political refugees in Argentina.

The request was made during a hearing attended by Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich and her City of Buenos Aires' counterpart, Waldo Wolff..

On September 9, the Government urged the International Criminal Court to request the arrest of Nicolás Maduro and other “leaders of the Venezuelan regime”.

President Javier Milei continues to denounce that a fraud was carried out last July 28 in the presidential elections of the South American country, which resulted in Maduro's victory.